‘Are we widows?’, wives of taken pastor and activist ask

The families of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat attend the announcement of Suhakam’s public inquiry findings into their disappearances in Kuala Lumpur April 3, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The wives of abducted pastor Raymond Koh and Perlis activist Amri Che Mat demanded to know today if both men were still alive after the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) ruled they were victims of enforced disappearance.

Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew, said their families deserve closure.

“We don’t know, are we widows?

“We hope that our husbands will be returned to us. If not, we want to know what has happened to them. We need closure,” Liew, along with Amri’s wife Norhayati Mohd Ariffin, told a press conference, here today.

Suhakam announced earlier its conclusion that both Koh and Amri were victims of enforced disappearance, with direct and circumstantial evidence of the Bukit Aman Special Branch unit’s involvement.

MORE TO COME