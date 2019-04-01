Group claims state govt not informed of new ship-to-ship hub in Johor

Gerakan Muafakat Johor posted an invitation that showed the federal government will sign an International Investment Agreement between KA Petra Sdn Bhd and Hutchison Port Holdings Limited, Hong Kong in Putrajaya tomorrow. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, April 1 — Johor Crown Prince, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, yesterday shared a Facebook post that claimed the federal government did not consult the state government on a new large-scale ship-to-ship hub that will be built in the southern part of the state.

Gerakan Muafakat Johor posted an invitation that showed the federal government will sign an International Investment Agreement between KA Petra Sdn Bhd and Hutchison Port Holdings Limited, Hong Kong in Putrajaya tomorrow (April 2).

The joint venture agreement is for the purpose of ‘The Development of World’s Largest Ship-To-Ship Hub in Johor Baru Port Waters’.

The post shared by Tunku Ismail yesterday, which quoted unverified sources, claimed that the state government was not directly involved in the joint venture, raising questions about its development.

“The results of our investigation have found that this joint venture gets special treatment from the federal authorities as it is believed to involve certain leaders and their cronies in Putrajaya.

“The issue is now hot news in Johor because the invitation card mentioned the presence of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail,” read the post.

Gerakan Muafakat Johor said the federal government is challenging the jurisdiction of the state government because based on the Federation Agreement, land- and water-related matters fell under the jurisdiction of the state government.

“Putrajaya may have approved the licence for the joint venture but it still requires the approval of the state authorities,” the group said in the post.

The agreement will reportedly see a new ship-to-ship (STS) marine gas oil (MGO) and marine fuel oil (MFO) storage and supply hub built off the port of Tanjung Pelepas in southern Johor at an estimated cost of RM500 million.

It is touted to be the largest in the world.

The construction cost of the hub is to be developed by Malaysia’s offshore STS specialist KA Petra Sdn Bhd and Hong Kong’s Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd, which is controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing.

Checks by Malay Mail today revealed that the state government was not briefed on the project.

A Johor government source, who declined to be named, said that no officials of the joint venture company had approached the state administration on the matter.

“By right, the project comes under the Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang’s portfolio.

“His office has not been informed and there is also no official invitation for YB Mazlan to attend tomorrow’s signing ceremony in Putrajaya tomorrow,” said the source, further confirming that the state government was not extended an invitation.

However, the source said it was unsure if Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian has been invited to attend the ceremony tomorrow as he is currently in Putrajaya.