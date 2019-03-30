Nomination of candidates for Rantau by-election proceeded smoothly, police say

Members of the police force stand guard outside the nomination centre for the Rantau by-election at Sekolah Kebangsaan © Bandar Sri Sendayan in Seremban March 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, March 30 — The nomination of candidates in the Rantau by-election today proceeded smoothly without any untoward incidents.

Seremban deputy police chief Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak said supporters of both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) complied with police order during the morning procedure. “The process of candidate nomination was successfully completed. In terms of security, police had controlled the situation well. Even though there were shouting matches between the supporters of both parties, police managed to keep the situation under control,” he told reporters here today.

He was also satisfied with the commitment of policemen, EC personnel as well as media representatives to ensure event proceeded well.

The Rantau state by-election saw a four-cornered fight involving Rembau PKR deputy head, Dr S. Streram who is representing PH, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for Barisan Nasional and two other independent candidates R. Malarvizhi and Mohd Nor Yassin.

The Election Commission set April 13 as polling day and April 9 as early voting day. — Bernama