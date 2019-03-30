Dr Streram consistent in fighting for justice, DPM says

Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Rantau by-election, Dr S. Streram (centre), is flanked by PH leaders as he arrives at the nomination centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (C) Bandar Sri Sendayan March 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, March 30 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has described Dr S. Streram, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Rantau by-election, as a person who is consistent in fighting for justice for the people.

The Deputy Prime Minister said it was this trait of his that led to a by-election for the state seat.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PH president, said PH faced injustice when it was denied a chance to contest the seat in the 14th General Election (GE14) last May which saw Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who was the Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar then, win it unopposed.

“That is why the matter was brought to court which found the case had merits, hence the by-election (for the Rantau) being called.

“We urge voters to pick our candidate who never gave up despite being denied a chance to contest the seat. He continued his fight for justice for the people,” she told reporters after the nomination process at Dewan Serbaguna Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC), Bandar Sri Sendayan here today. — Bernama