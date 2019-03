On Twitter, politicians mourn passing of Sandakan MP

Wong, 64, was Sabah DAP chairman and the federal lawmaker for Sandakan. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Leaders from both sides of the political divide expressed shock and sadness over the sudden passing of Sandakan MP Stephen Wong this morning.

Wong, who was Sabah’s minister for health and public well-being, died from suspected heart failure while hiking on Putatan Hill.

He was 64.

Saya terkejut dan sedih mendapat khabar Menteri Kesihatan dan Kesejahteraan Rakyat Sabah merangkap Ahli Parlimen Sandakan, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt meninggal dunia.



Takziah buat keluarga mendiang dan rakan-rakan seperjuangan. Semoga tabah menghadapi saat duka ini. pic.twitter.com/jeAgEQo60S — Dr Wan Azizah Ismail (@drwanazizah) March 28, 2019

Rakyat Malaysia, terutamanya di Sabah, baru sahaja mendapat berita ttng kematian mengejut seorang pemimpin yg amat komited terhadap tugasan barunya selaku Menteri Kesihatan Sabah.



Takziah buat keluarga Mendiang YB Stephen Wong, yg jg adalah MP Sandakan.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/AyhIIiFiH4 — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) March 28, 2019

Am shocked to hear the passing of YB Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, Member of Parliament for Sandakan as well as Sabah’s Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing this morning. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/fd5nAGD8Nk — Dr. Xavier Jayakumar (@xavierjayakumar) March 28, 2019

Very sad to lose a good friend, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, MP for Sandakan and a Sabah Minister, who has just passed away. My heart felt condolences to his family. — YONG Teck Lee (@yongtl) March 28, 2019

My condolences to the family of Datuk Stephen Wong, MP for Sandakan and a member of Sabah Cabinet, who passed away this morning. It’s not easy to deal with a sudden loss of a family member. Hope the family will stay strong. — Abdul Rahman Dahlan (@DARDOfficial) March 28, 2019

Saddened to hear the passing of YB Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, Member of Parliament for Sandakan and Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing of Sabah earlier this morning. Deepest condolences to Datuk Stephen Wong’s family and loved ones. — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) March 28, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of DAP Sabah chairman and Sandakan MP, Sdr Stephen Wong, this morning due to a heart attack.



May you rest in peace, Sdr.



😢 — Kerk Chee Yee (@Kerkcheeyee) March 28, 2019