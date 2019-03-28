Muhyiddin: RCI will decide whether to refer to Suhakam report

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin addresses members of the press at the Prisons Academy in Kajang March 20, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) report on the Wang Kelian issue in Perlis can be used in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) if it has any basis, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, he said the decision whether to refer to the report would be made by the royal commission, which is headed by former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria.

“If there is a report (from Suhakam), we may use it as a base and whether the RCI wishes to refer to Suhakam’s findings depends on them.

“(What is important is that the report) must have a solid basis and certain criteria that can be used to determine its veracity,” he told reporters after closing the 11th TSM (Tan Sri Muhyidin) Golf Challenge here today.

Rhaasrikanesh Kanavath won the men’s category while Winnie Ng Yu Xuan clinched the women’s crown at the golf championships.

Muhyiddin said the RCI was given six months to complete its investigation into the Wang Kelian incident.

“I think it has already been operating for the last three to four weeks. I cannot jump the gun and say what will come out of the investigation being carried out by the RCI,” he said.

Yesterday, a report on its investigation into the Wang Kelian incident was released by Suhakam and human rights advocacy group Fortify Rights.

The report recommended that action should be taken against individuals from enforcement agencies if it was proven that delays in the investigation into Wang Kelian were deliberate or intentional to destroy evidence.

On March 5, Bernama reported that the Home Ministry announced the formation of the seven-member RCI, headed by Arifin, to look into the discovery of temporary camps and mass graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis.

Meanwhile, asked to comment to on the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, Muhyiddin said he could not make any assumptions as the inquest was still going on.

“This case is still at the inquest level and witnesses are being called. I cannot make an assumption until the whole process has been completed.

“That’s why we have the inquest, so that we can get a professional report and the decision will satisfy everyone,” he said.

Adib, 24, who was a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station’s Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit, was seriously injured during a riot at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on November 27 last year. He succumbed to his injuries on December 17 at the IJN. — Bernama