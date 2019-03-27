Two TNB sub-contractors injured in high-voltage cable explosion in Ipoh

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

IPOH, March 27 — Two Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) sub-contractors were injured when a high-voltage cable exploded as they were doing maintenance work near the TNB substation near Sauk, Kuala Kangsar about 59 kilometres from here today.

The victims, Mat Sham Hashim, 58, and Mohd Redhuan Mat Nasir, 32, suffered injuries on the face and other parts of the body.

Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station Operations chief Zainal Ahmad Taken said they received a distress call at 12.40pm before deploying five personnel and a fire-engine to the scene.

“During the incident, the workers were believed to be carrying out repair work on the cable before it exploded and both of them suffered burns before falling from the scaffolding ladder,” he said when contacted here today.

Zainal Ahmad said both victims were taken to Kuala Kangsar Hospital for further treatment. — Bernama