Perak MB warns new constituency coordinators against backstabbing

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu delivering his speech at the State Assembly Constituency Coordinator’s Swearing-in and Appointment ceremony in Ipoh March 27, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 27 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu told new state constituency coordinators today not to use the positions to advance their own political interests.

“We have to work as a team. There should not be any division among us and most importantly don’t backstab.

“Don’t work to benefit your own interest, serve to fulfil the interest of the people,” he said in his speech at a ceremony for their appointment today at the Banquet Hall in State Secretariat Building here.

The MB said no human was perfect and that the coordinators must work together with elected representatives and executive councillors to ensure Pakatan Harapan’s success in the next general election.

The 28 coordinators sworn in today will serve in Opposition-held constituencies.

Of these, 14 were from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, eight from PKR, and six from Parti Amanah Negara.

Ahmad Faizal told the coordinators that they are the people’s conduit to the government and vice versa.