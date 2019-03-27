Empowerment of PT3 implemented through two formats

File picture shows Form Three students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Panglima Perang focusing on answering questions in Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) exams in Kuantan October 10, 2016. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — The empowerment of the Form Three Assessment (PT3) will be implemented in two formats by retaining the existing centralised assessment for five subjects and the summative assessment for lower secondary level by schools for 18 other subjects, said the Malaysian Examination Board (MEB).

The board said the centralised assessment refers to assessment implemented on shared accountability between the board and the school as the written test questions which would be prepared by the board while assessment administration would be conducted completely by the school.

The summative assessment is an assessment conducted at the end of year like the final examination aimed at obtaining information on the achievement of students and is fully implemented by the school, MEB said.

For 2019, the question paper for written test would be prepared by the board, the Malaysian Examination Board said.

“From 2020 and several years after that, the written test questions would be prepared by the school using a question bank and guide prepared by the board,” it said in a statement today.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin on March 14 said among the efforts of the Education Ministry was to strengthen the implementation of the School Based Assessment (PBS) through PT3 empowerment starting 2020.

The Examination Board said the PT3 format from 2019 had been developed according to the suitability and needs of the Standard based Curriculum for Secondary Schools (KSSM) which will also take into consideration the views of students, teachers, administrators and parents through a PT3 study carried out since 2015. — Bernama