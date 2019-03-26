Interim report on election reforms to be handed over to PM by year end

An Election Commission officer dips a voter’s finger in indelible ink at the polling station at SJK (C) Bertam Valley in Cameron Highlands January 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PORT DICKSON, March 26 — An interim report on improvements to the system and rules surrounding elections will be submitted by the Election Reform Committee (ERC) to the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad by the end of this year.

ERC chief executive Amerul Muner Mohamad said the report contained 15 matters which should be given special attention by the government.

Among them are those concerning the registration of voters, the registration of political parties, the electoral system used, re-delineation, the caretaker government, voter education, media management, political funding and the duties and responsibilities of the Election Commission (EC).

For example, he said in terms the of re-delineation exercise, systems practised in other countries were studied to improve the existing process here.

“In other countries, there is a separate commission for re-delineation, and is not done by the EC. That’s why we are studying to see if it’s okay to allow the EC to perform the re-delineation or (to hand it over to) another body,” he told Bernama when met after a workshop on civic awareness and voter education organised by the Voter Education Cluster here, today.

The ERC, comprising 20 members from various backgrounds, was set up by the government on Aug 28, 2018, to come up with election reform proposals within two years. — Bernama