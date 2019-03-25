Selangor exco: Cutting off utilities best way to keep illegal plastic factories shut

Local authorities cordon off the premises of a plastic recycling plant in Jenjarom with yellow tape on July 24, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, March 25 — The state Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han today said that cutting off electricity and water supply to illegal plastic processing factories is the most effective way to ensure their closure.

Ng, who is also the Kinrara state assemblyman, was replying to a question by Pandamaran state assemblyman Leong Tuck Kee, who had asked about actions being taken by the state government, in tackling the problem caused by illegal plastic processing factories.

"Based on our experiences in Kuala Langat, cutting off their supply entirely would be the most effective action to ensure these factories do not operate again," Ng said in reply.

The Kuala Langat District Council on February 19 this year sealed off 33 plastic recycling factories, reportedly operating illegally, by cutting access to water and electricity supplies.

"The Selangor state government requires assistance from the National Water Service Commission (Span), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Energy Commission to cut the (illegal factories') supply," the state executive councilor added.

Ng said that the Selangor government had tracked down 107 illegal plastic processing factories so far in six local councils, with 99 issued with closure notices.

He added that out of the 99 factories, authorities have permanently closed down 48 processing plants through joint operations between local councils and the Department of Environment (DOE).

As for the number of crackdowns on the said factories, Ng said that the DOE has initiated legal action against various parties in six cases, with RM389,000 in fines and a one-day prison sentence meted out by the courts.