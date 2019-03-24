Two trailers catch fire, cause massive jam along North-South Expressway

IPOH, March 24 — The North-South Expressway (PLUS) users (south-bound) are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion caused by fire incident involving two trailer lorries at Km257.

PLUS spokesperson said the fire, which occurred at about 11.30am after the Sungai Perak Rest and Recreational Area, had caused a 10km congestion on both directions.

“The south-bound stretch is completely closed to traffic for fire-fighting operations while on the north-bound stretch, only the right lane is closed for the operations,” she said when contacted by Bernama here today. — Bernama