Why watch movies when we already have social media? Kelantan MB says

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Kelantan state government said today locals there do not need cinemas since the social media is already entertaining enough, following its decision against allowing movie theatres in the state.

In a report by Sinar Harian, mentri besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob admitted that allowing cinemas in the state would place a burden on the state government to “regulate” them.

“Since the days of the late Datuk Nik Aziz Nik Mat, Kelantan has not had any cinemas and the social media is enough to provide access to anything,” he was quoted saying, referring to his predecessor.

Earlier this week, State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Izani Husin said Kelantan will remain without cinemas, as it has been over the past 30 years.

This comes after Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim had proposed that the state government allow Shariah-compliant cinemas in the state, as locals had to go to neighbouring Terengganu to watch movies.

The last time that Kelantan had a cinema was in 1990 before PAS took over the administration of the state from Barisan Nasional: the Lido Cinema in Jalan Pos Office Lama.