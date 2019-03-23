Report: Cops seize Jho Low family’s Penang house

Low Taek Jho, a Penangite otherwise known as Jho Low, is a key figure wanted over his role in an alleged scheme to defraud the Malaysian government of millions of dollars, possibly billions, through 1MDB dealings. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23— Police have seized a three-storey house in Tanjung Bungah Park in Penang, said to be owned by fugitive Low Taek Jho’s family.

According to The Star Online, officers from Bukit Aman’s Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention division went to the RM15 million property on Thursday to issue a notice of seizure from the Attorney General’s Chambers, under sub-section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

The report said that the notice was dated January 17 this year.

The notice reads: “It’s hereby ordered that such immovable property be seized by the investigating officer and all dealings in respect of such immovable property are prohibited. Take notice that failure to comply with this notice is an offence under the Act”.

Low, a 37-year-old Penangite otherwise known as Jho Low, is a key figure wanted over his role in an alleged scheme to defraud the Malaysian government of millions of dollars, possibly billions, through 1MDB dealings.

Back in January, Bukit Aman said it is seeking the public’s help to track down fugitive businessman Low’s parents to assist in investigations over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal in relation to money-laundering offences.