Pasir Gudang operations, relief centres close as situation improves

Personnel from Johor Fire and Rescue Department’s hazardous material unit pack up their gear at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Indoor Stadium following improved conditions today. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, March 20 — Authorities closed the temporary treatment centre at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) Indoor Stadium and the Disaster Management Committee operations centre in Menara Aqabah here today.

Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said both were closed due to the positive developments in the area after the chemical pollution incident.

“Overall, the air quality in Sungai Kim Kim’s has improved, so we will officially close both the temporary treatment centre and operations centre at 12 pm.

“However, monitoring work by the relevant agencies will still continue according to the needs of their respective agencies,” he said in a statement issued today.

Dr Sahruddin said the decision was agreed to and made at the Disaster Management Committee meeting held last night.

“People who still feel symptoms such as eye irritation, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath and dizziness are advised to seek early treatment at nearby hospitals and clinics,” he said.

The toxic pollution in Sungai Kim Kim began on March 7 after a group of students were hospitalised from inhaling fumes emitted by the waste.

All 111 schools in Pasir Gudang have been closed until further notice.