Economic affairs minister announces RM338m for farmers under Risda

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — A total of 552,543 rubber smallholders in the country are to benefit from RM338 million worth in development programmes this year.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali announced the allocation to the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda).

In a statement today, Risda said the money will cover programmes such as the replanting of rubber trees, basic agricultural infrastructure, additional economic activities and entrepreneurship, an incentive scheme to boost rubber productivity, as well as expansion of services and training of smallholders.

