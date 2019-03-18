Anwar: Dr M should have say on PAC chief

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic) said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should have a say on the chairmanship of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s views on the chairmanship of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) should be taken into consideration.

Anwar, who heads the parliamentary caucus on reform and governance, said while the Pakatan Harapan election manifesto was unambiguous on the matter, the coalition must still hear out Dr Mahathir’s position.

“Those who asked (for PAC to be led by Opposition) did so because the PH manifesto is clear that the PAC should be chaired by an Opposition.

“However, we have to straighten this matter through a discussion with the PM,” he said when met with reporters at the Parliament lobby, here today.

