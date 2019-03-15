Dr M condemns NZ terror attacks, says govt will ensure safety of Malaysians

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the media after visiting victims of the Sungai Kim Kim contamination at Sultan Ismail Hospital, March 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad condemned the shootings today at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which has left 40 people dead.

“I regret very much the incident occurring in Christchurch where 40 people were shot dead by gunmen in two mosques while they were performing Friday prayers.

“I hope that the New Zealand government will arrest these terrorists and do the necessary under the law of the country,” he posted on his official Facebook page.

Dr Mahathir said the government will do everything possible to see that Malaysians there are safe.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of the shooting incident,” he added.

The Foreign Ministry had earlier confirmed that two Malaysian are among those wounded in the attack and that they are currently being treated at the hospital.

Malaysians seeking information about the welfare of their family and friends in New Zealand may contact the High Commission there via phone at +64210440188 or email to [email protected].

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced earlier that 40 people were confirmed killed and 20 others seriously wounded in the mass shootings in Christchurch.

Ardern has placed her country on its highest alert level.

Police there have already arrested four people in connection to the attacks on Muslims attending Friday prayers in at least on Christchurch mosque.

Authorities said they have also taken control of several car bombs found in the vicinity.

Malaysians residing in New Zealand told Malay Mail earlier that they remain in shock over what is believed to be the bloodiest terrorist attack ever to hit the country.