President Moon leaves after three-day state visit to Malaysia

South Korean President Moon Jae-In (left) and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (right) hold a joint press conference at Putrajaya March 13, 2019.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, March 14 — South Korean President Moon Jae-in departed for Cambodia at 2.35pm today after a three-day state visit to Malaysia, which began on Tuesday.

President Moon and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, were seen off at the Bunga Raya Complex of the KL International Airport by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

Earlier, President Moon received a photo album from Darrel, featuring images taken throughout the visit.

President Moon was accorded a state welcome yesterday at the Parliament Square where he was received by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

During the visit, the South Korean president also met with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and where they discussed various bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Dr Mahathir and President Moon also witnessed the signing of four memorandums of understanding involving industrial cooperation relating to the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), cooperation in the field of transportation, development of a Smart City in Malaysia, and cooperation in the halal industry.

Last night, Moon was feted at a state banquet at Istana Negara hosted by His Majesty.

Earlier today, President Moon also attended the Malaysia-Korea business forum at Mandarin Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

According to Wisma Putra, the last state visit by a President of the Republic of Korea to Malaysia was that of President Lee Myung-bak, from December 9 to 10, 2010 in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and the Republic of Korea. — Bernama