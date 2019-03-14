Govt must not side with ‘bullies’, human rights groups urge

Demonstrators take part in a march in conjunction with International Women's Day in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Human rights groups are urging the government to end the alleged victimisation of human rights defenders and marginalised communities.

A statement endorsed by 24 groups today urged the government not to take the side of the “bullies”, adding that the government’s response towards the International Women’s Day march on Saturday have been “heavy-handed and grossly misplaced”.

“Denying a group of marginalised groups their right to participate in democracy is truly an abuse of democracy,” it said.

It stated that the current government was built upon the “foundation of rule of law and justice”, with a manifesto that prioritises women and ensures the inclusivity of marginalised people.

“Many diverse persons, including LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered) people, voted, volunteered as PACAs (polling agent and counting agent), and committed to the change in the ruling government,” it added, referring to the general election last year.

It also alleged that online backlash over the march in the city had resulted in some participants being “harassed” by parents, friends, schoolmates, colleagues and employers as the media had deliberately mischaracterised it as an LGBT march.

