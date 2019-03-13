S. Korea president gets state welcome at Parliament

South Korean President Moon Jae-in inspects an honour guard during a state welcoming ceremony at the Parliament Square in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — South Korean President Moon Jae-in received an official welcome at the Parliament Square this morning to start his three-day state visit to Malaysia.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were on hand to welcome Moon and his wife, Kim Jung-sook.

Moon’s entourage arrived at Parliament Square around 10.10am, with the ceremony starting with performances of the Malaysian and South Korean national anthems by the Lumut Royal Malaysian Navy base marching band.

The performance was accompanied by a 21-gun salute, which was then followed by the president inspecting a guard of honour consisting of six senior officers and 103 personnel from the from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad; his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah; and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were also present for the ceremony along with members of the Cabinet.

Moon and his delegation greeted the minsters and foreign diplomatic representatives, hosted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The South Korean president is the first foreign leader to be hosted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong since the latter’s installation.

He is expected to attend several delegate meetings with Dr Mahathir before attending a state banquet at the Istana Negara.