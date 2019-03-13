Kepong MP demands apology from Utusan for being selective fashion police

The Kepong MP demanded the Malay daily apologise to him, a fellow DAP colleague and a Sabah MP for their report. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Lim Lip Eng today accused Utusan Malaysia of being unprofessional and having a racial bias in its report highlighting only non-Malay MPs who did not conform to the dress code during the opening of the new Dewan Rakyat session.

The Kepong MP also demanded the Malay daily apologise to him, a fellow DAP colleague and a Sabah MP for not wearing the formal ceremonial attire during the royal address of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Parliament earlier this week.

“On Monday, Utusan’s report targeted three non-Malays members of Parliament — Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai, Keningau MP Jeffrey Kitingan and me — for not wearing the ceremonial outfit for the opening of the new Parliament session.

“The report purposely contained two photographs of me in a black suit while in the company of MPs in their ceremonial outfits. In its subsequent reports, Utusan published my rebuttals from my Facebook.

“However, 48 hours have passed and Utusan has yet to explain why it only named the three non-Malay MPs in the first report and intentionally left out the Malay MPs such as Marang MP Abdul Hadi Awang, Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Lenggong MP Shamsul Anuar Nasarah,” Lim said in a statement.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was seen attending the ceremony dressed in a black robe and his usual white serban headgear.