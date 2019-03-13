Dry spell leaves Musang King entrepreneur worried

Musang King durian supply is reduced by the lengthy dry spell. — File picture by Azneal Ishak

GUA MUSANG, March 13 — A Musang King durian entrepreneur claimed to have incurred losses of more than RM100,000 when 15 durian trees planted in Kampung Pulai near here withered and died in the past two months due to dry spell that currently hit the country.

Chong Yok Fon, 51, or Tina Chong, said the 15 dead trees were from 500 trees that produced about 200 durian fruits each in every season and could not be saved due insufficient water supply.

She also expressed her hope that the remaining trees that currently flowering would survive the weather to produce fruits.

“I also expect the yield of the durian fruits this June will be affected slightly due to the lengthy dry spell,” she told Bernama here today.

Chong said getting water for her plants was harder now as two ditches where they used to source the water from were drying up.

She said every day she and her six employees would monitor the trees as well as watering them.

Having lost 10 durian trees during the dry spell last year, Chong said she would plant new trees soon to replace the dead ones. — Bernama