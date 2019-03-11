Vandals deface North Korean Embassy wall ahead of South Korean President’s visit

Members of the media gather in front of the North Korea embassy in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The perimeter wall of the North Korean Embassy in Bukit Damansara has been vandalised ahead of the state visit of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Malaysia tomorrow.

Vandals smeared the wall with blue paint, and painted symbols and words such as “Free Korea” and “Down with Kim Jong-un”.

The South Korean President and his wife, Kim Jung-sook will be in Malaysia until Thursday.

Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Ruslan Khalid said the incident occurred at 3am today and the police are investigating the case under Section 427 of the Penal Code for vandalism.

“According to our investigations, four men of unknown nationality with tall physiques, wearing hats and face covers, had vandalised the wall

“So far, the suspects have yet to be identified and an investigation is being conducted from all angles to identify the motive of the incident including not rejecting the involvement of teenage miscreants,” he said in a statement.

Ruslan said a police report was lodged at the Travers Police Station by a staff of the North Korean Embassy.

Despite its humble appearance, the North Korean Embassy garnered international attention following the assassination of Jong-un’s estranged brother, Kim Jong-nam in February 2017.

Hundreds of media personnel worldwide had camped outside the embassy gates for weeks following the news.

The attention on the embassy subsidised once the North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol was expelled from the country in March 2017, following his comments that the police was conspiring with “hostile forces” during the investigation.