Some China policies ‘very good, PM says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government needs to be cognisant of China as a new world power and consider how the nation can benefit from ties with the Asian dragon. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Not all of China’s policies are bad for Malaysia, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today ahead of his coming trip to the Middle Kingdom.

Some can be very good, he pointed out, adding that the government needs to be cognisant of China as a new world power and consider how the nation can benefit from ties with the Asian dragon.

“Not all policies are bad for us, some can be very good and it is up to us to find what is good for us and to make use,” he told reporters in Parliament in response to concerns that China was flexing its might across Asia to carry out its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

