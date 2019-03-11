Perak Umno chief accuses Nga of igniting racial fires

Perak Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad has told Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Nga Kor Ming to look himself in the mirror before accusing others of being racist. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, March 11 — Perak Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad has told Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Nga Kor Ming to look himself in the mirror before accusing others of being racist.

He said Nga should stop behaving like a national warrior after he raised the people’s ire with his comment that the marriage between Umno-PAS would turn Malaysia into a Taliban state.

“He should stop covering up his slip of tongue as he is well-known as a person who ignites racial fire. In fact his speeches, still available on the internet, are racially charged,” he said in a statement here today.

“Records have shown he is an agent who breaks up the people and had planted the seed of hatred among the people,” he said.

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki apologised to Nga for accusing the latter of being a nephew of the late Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng.

The accusation came after Nga claimed that the alliance between Umno and PAS will turn Malaysia akin to Afghanistan that is ruled by Sunni fundamentalist group Taliban.

Nga had accused Asyraf of slandering him and gave him 24 hours to apologise before taking legal action.