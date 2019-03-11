Malaysia Airlines wins ‘Best Airline in Asia’ Award at ITB Berlin

Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said the award is dedicated to its employees who focus on delivering a world-class travel experience for its passengers every day. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — National airline Malaysia Airlines has scooped the Best Airline in Asia Award at this year’s International Council of Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) International Travel Awards at ITB Berlin.

Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said the award is dedicated to its employees who focus on delivering a world-class travel experience for its passengers every day.

“It is testament to our commitment to offering passengers a fantastic experience both in the air and on the ground,” he said in a statement today.

As a thank you to its loyal guests, Malaysia Airlines will be offering 25 per cent off on fares to selected destinations including Hong Kong and Sydney.

This offer is valid until midnight March 12, 2019 for travel between now and May 31, 2019.

Guests can book their tickets at Malaysia Airlines’ participating travel agents or visit Malaysia Airlines’ website at www.malaysiaairlines.com. — Bernama pic