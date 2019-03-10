Launching of Bersatu in Sabah on April 6

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during their second annual general meeting in Putrajaya December 29, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, March 10 — The launching of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Sabah will he held on April 6 at Padang Merdeka, here.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also Bersatu chairman, is expected to launch it in the presence of other top leaders of the party.

Sulaman assemblyman Datuk Hajiji Noor confirmed this after a photo of him together with Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin went viral on social media.

“Yes, it’s true. Tun M will launch it. Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin, Datuk Seri Mukhriz and other top party leaders will also be attending,” he said when contacted, here, today.

However, Hajiji did not comment on his position as the Sabah Bersatu de facto chief, except saying that the matter would officially be announced by the party’s top leaders.

Recently, the Hajiji Liker Facebook account uploaded a photo of Hajiji and Karanaan assemblyman Datuk Masidi Manjun together with Muhyiddin and some other individuals, believed taken in Kuala Lumpur after attending a meeting on the launching of Sabah Bersatu.

The posting also stated Hajiji as the Sabah Bersatu Protem Committee chairman.

On February 15, Tun Dr Mahathir announced that Bersatu would be expanding its wings to Sabah following the decision made at a meeting of the party’s top leaders. — Bernama