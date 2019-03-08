DPM hopes mystery of disappearance of MH370 can be solved

Family members with unaccounted for loved ones hold lit candles during a memorial event ahead of the fifth anniversary of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Kuala Lumpur March 3, 2019. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hopes the mystery of the disappearance of MH370 five years ago can be resolved so that all the victims could be laid to rest in a proper manner and their next of kin can rest calmly.

When asked to comment on the statement by Malaysia Airlines (MAS) that hoped the authorities would consider reactivating the search mission for the aircraft, Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister agreed with the opinion.

“If possible, I too want it (the search to be continued). It cannot disappear just like that. At least there would be some skeletons for burial. The next of kin will also be relieved to see that the victims are properly buried,” she told reporters during the programme “Deputy Prime Minister’s Brisk Walk” at Taman Laman Perdana, here today.

Dr Wan Azizah said she always remembered those involved in the MH370, a tragedy that became a mystery until now.

“I hope families of the victims would be patient, pray and could continue to live their own lives,” she said.

The MH370 disappeared from the radar screen while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members. — Bernama