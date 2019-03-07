Malaysia pledges to back Mindanao’s development

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte greet each other before a joint press conference at the Malacanang Presidential palace in Manila March 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte acknowledged Malaysia’s contribution the peace process for the southern region of Mindanao, which led to the historic formation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“I was happy to share with the prime minister the great stride that we have achieved in securing a just and lasting peace in Mindanao,” he said in joint press conference with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Malacanang Palace in Manila today.

“The road to this historic transition to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region is paved largely due to our international friends.

“Malaysia occupies a prominent role in this roster of friends,” he added.

The formation of the BARMM was possible after the Bangsamoro Organic Law was ratified through plebiscite in the Philippines Congress last month.

Dr Mahathir then pledge that Malaysia will continue to play a vital role in Mindanao’s economic development.

“Given the vast economic potential of this region, I believe with the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao , we have to boost economic ties between the two countries.

“I therefore assured Mr President [Duterte] of Malaysia’s desire to be off help in the development of Mindanao,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also congratulate Duterte on the passing of Bangsamoro Organic Law and hope to see a peaceful transition in Mindanao.