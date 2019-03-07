Kit Siang confident Pakatan can win bigger in GE15 if it perseveres

Lim said in light of the new Umno-PAS alliance, which he called an offensive against PH, it must now adopt the same formula used to oust BN last year. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang said today he is confident Pakatan Harapan (PH) can win more votes in the 15th general election (GE15) if it stays the course with its pre-GE14 attitude.

He said Malaysians have begun to wonder whether they may have placed false hopes on PH in building a New Malaysia, which would be beneficial to all communities and groups in the country.

“But if in the next four years Pakatan Harapan adopts the formula which led to the historic victory on May 9 last year, and not become diverted from its course of action by the baseless lies, hate and fear engendered by Umno and PAS, popular support for a New Malaysia will increase,” he said in a statement.

Lim added that lies, falsehoods and fake news did not prevent PH from getting the support of one-third of the Malay electorate to achieve its victory in the 14th general election.

“With stamina, perseverance and commitment to be fair and just to all Malaysians regardless of race, religion or region in the building of a New Malaysia, there is no reason why Pakatan Harapan cannot secure even greater electoral support in the 15th general election, including the increase of the support of the Malay electorate to the majority level,” he said.

Lim said in light of the new Umno-PAS alliance, which he called an offensive against PH, it must now adopt the same formula used to oust Barisan Nasional last year.

“If Pakatan Harapan can defeat the politics of lies, hate, fear, race and religion of BN and PAS separately carried out in the 14th general election, there is no reason why it cannot counter the joint Umno-PAS campaign of lies, hate, fear, race and religion,” he said.