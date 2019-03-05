Johor MACC nabs assistant engineer over alleged money laundering

Two members of the media stand against the backdrop of the MACC logo in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 5 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a former assistant mechanical engineer over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

In a statement issued by the anti-graft body today, the male suspect was found to have been involved in money laundering transactions.

“The transactions amounted to more than RM180,000 in cash from illegal activities used for the renovation of his house,” read the statement.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested at the Johor MACC office in Jalan Persiaran Tanjung in Kempas here at about 11am to assist the ongoing investigation.

The man is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Anti Money Laundering Act and Prevention of Terrorism Financing and Revenue from Illegal Activities 2001, and if convicted, will be liable to a fine not exceeding RM5 million or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

In October last year, the suspect was also charged under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009 in the Malacca Sessions Court for unlawfully receiving cash and house construction materials amounting to almost RM500,000 from a contractor as an inducement to assist in the work at the Royal Malaysian Police Technical College in Bakri, Muar.