Ex-top cop Norian Mai, former DAP man among Wang Kelian RCI panel

File photo showing former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Norian Mai (centre). He was named as the deputy chairman of the RCI panel in the Wang Kelian probe. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — Former top cop Tan Sri Norian Mai was named as deputy chairman of the royal inquiry panel to probe the mass graves discovery and human trafficking activity in Wang Kelian, Perlis.

Norian Mai will assist former chief justice, Tun Arifin Zakaria, who will lead the seven-member commission to investigate procedures or any officers “deemed necessary” to uncover the perpetrators, among others, and to make recommendation for action.

Other members of the RCI are former chief prosecutor, Datuk Noorbahri Baharuddin; current Suhakam chief commissioner Tan Sri Razali Ismail; former head of research at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Datuk Junaidah Abdul Rahman; former ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Nazirah Hussin; and former Kepong DAP member of parliament Dr Tan Seng Giaw.

