Mohd Redzuan: Big names have come knocking over flying car project

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof officiates the closing ceremony of Selangor Young Entrepreneurs Carnival at Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam March 3, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, March 3 — Automotive and aerospace companies such as Boeing, AirBus, Volvo, and Aston Martin have made advances and inquired about the flying car set to be developed by Malaysia, the Entrepreneur Development Minister revealed today.

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said other companies in the drone and aerospace industry have also made their interest known following the announcement.

“Following my statement, Boeing asked, Airbus have asked, Aston Martin, Volvo have all asked.

“They have inquired, they want to understand more,” he said when pressed on Boeing’s intended level of involvement in the project.

Mohd Redzuan said the project itself was intended to spur the local technology and aerospace industry, to encourage involvement from the youth in embracing technology.

“When there is reach out efforts from the ministry, we can develop an ecosystem to encourage the involvement of youth.

“We want to develop the surroundings so the youth are more familiar with the technology, as we want to bring out the best of our Malaysian talent to look into this industry,” he said.

Last Tuesday, Bernama reported Mohd Redzuan as saying Malaysia’s first flying car was being developed using local technology and the prototype would be unveiled this year.

He had said the main target would be towards transport services or related companies, and not for sale to the general public.

Mohd Redzuan, after attending the Selangor Young Entrepreneurs Carnival closing ceremony at the Malawati Stadium today, however, revealed the prototype for the flying car was still at the drawing board stages.

He also hoped the prototype, which would be financed privately, would not exceed costs of more than RM1 million.

“Believe me, hopefully soon within this year if not after fasting month, I will invite all the local entrepreneurs to witness it themselves.

“Maybe one or two ministers will fly in a flying car, this is not something we should dispute,” he said during his address.

He added the innovation would most probably be first used in the agricultural and public transport industry, adding it could also aid in efforts to reach remote locations for various reasons.

“Maybe for the last mile efforts, where there is not enough infrastructure. Maybe a flying car is more feasible than a helicopter or a plane that needs additional facilities, he said.