Court upholds labourer’s 14-year jail term for terrorism-related offences

PUTRAJAYA, March 1 ― The Court of Appeal today rejected a labourer's plea for his 14 years’ jail sentence for terrorism-related offences, be reduced by half.

A three-member court panel comprising Justices Datuk Kamardin Hashim, Datuk Suraya Othman and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah, in a unanimous decision, dismissed Ahmad Azmi Ahmad Rosli's appeal for a lesser jail term.

Justice Kamardin, leading the panel, upheld a High Court decision in sentencing Ahmad Azmi to 14 years’ jail, saying the jail term was not excessive.

Ahmad Azmi, 27, pleaded for his jail term be reduced to seven or eight years, saying he was remorseful and promised not to do it again.

“I plead with the court to give me another chance. I did not ask to be released. I asked for the jail sentence be reduced only,” said Ahmad Azmi.

Deputy public prosecutor Faizah Mohd Salleh said the jail sentence imposed on Ahmad Azmi was not excessive taking into account that terrorism cases were a threat to the country.

She said the maximum jail sentence provided under the Penal Code for such offences was 30 years.

Ahmad Azmi, the eldest of eight children, was sentenced to 14 years’ jail by the Kuala Lumpur High Court last year after he pleaded guilty to three charges.

He was sentenced to 14 years’ jail for the first charge of receiving training to make explosives from one individual named Muhamad Hafizi Mat Jusoh through a WhatsApp group, “The Rise of Jundullah”, in Kota Baru, Kelantan on September 23, 2017.

For the second charge of attending a terrorist training camp at a vacant site in Gong Kulim, Pasir Puteh on October 10, 2017, Ahmad Azmi was sentenced to five years’ jail.

He was sentenced to three years’ jail for the third charge of possessing terrorism-related items in connection with the IS terrorist group comprising 20 images, three videos and 16 documents, in a handphone at Restoran K&K, Jalan Tok Janggut, Kampung Kelubi, Pasir Puteh, on October 10, 2017.

He was ordered to serve the sentences concurrently from October 10, 2017, the date of his arrest. ― Bernama