Woman killed in Tuas Checkpoint accident was on the way to work with husband

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 — The female passenger who died after her bus crashed into a railing near the Tuas Checkpoint yesterday was travelling to work with her husband.

Both were employees of technology company Hewlett-Packard (HP) in Singapore, and were travelling from Johor Baru.

TODAY understands the victim was 35-year-old Mok Fei Chen, who was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. It is not clear if Mok’s husband was among the injured. The couple is believed to have two young children.

In response to TODAY’s queries, a HP spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with those that were involved and we are doing everything we can to provide assistance to affected employees.”

HP is also working with the authorities to get more information, the spokesperson added.

The bus collided into a railing at 501 Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim near Tuas Checkpoint at 4.21am, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The 59-year-old bus driver — who was among the 16 injured — has been arrested for causing death by a rash act, the Singapore police said yesterday evening. The other injured people were passengers on the bus.

SCDF personnel found the bus against the side railing of a flyover when they arrived at the scene at around 5am.

The deceased was found at the foot of the flyover, along with another woman who sustained serious injuries.

Of the 16 injured, 12 were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong Hospital and the National University Hospital.

Nine of them have been discharged. — TODAY