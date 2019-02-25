DAP MP demands justice before IGP, CID chief retire

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said he still have some unfinished matters with the police to be resolved before CID director commissioner Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin and IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun retire this year. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today called for answers over a luxury carjacking here and an Australian money laundering case before the national police chief and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director retire.

Lim, a member of the parliamentary select committee on defence and home affairs, said it was suspicious that CID director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd did not repatriate his A$320,000 (RM970,000) seized by Australian authorities on suspicion of money laundering, despite a local internal investigation clearing him of wrongdoing.

“I still have some unfinished matters with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to be resolved before Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin retires in March and the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun retires in May,” Lim said in a statement.

The DAP lawmaker also reminded the police about his previous allegation that a police station chief in Kuala Lumpur managed to send several children abroad for study despite typical earnings of only up to about RM6,000 monthly.

“I wanted that police station chief to be investigated as his wages are, in a normal manner, not sufficient to pay the education fees. As expected, the matter was not pursued by the authorities under the BN (Barisan Nasional) administration,” said Lim.

Lim also brought up a 2016 suspicious carjacking of a Lamborghini in Puchong, where two suspects, including one with a “Datuk” title, were initially arrested before they were released.

The driver was later charged with making a false report, but was given a discharge not amounting to acquittal in February 2018, because not a single prosecution witness, including the police and complainant, turned up in court.

“I was the victim’s lawyer and I had filed numerous complaints against the Serdang district police over this false criminal charge. Until today, no one has been charged for the carjack and the Lamborghini owner is unable to sell the car because technically, the matter is not over,” said Lim.

“Now, I demand the Attorney General, the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission), Bank Negara, PDRM and Mohamad Fuzi, before his retirement, to explain to the rakyat of the new Malaysia under the Pakatan Rakyat [sic] government where justice lies in these three cases.”