Adib told IJN staff he was beaten up, doctor says

Adib, who was an Emergency Medical Rescue Services personnel from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was critically injured in the temple riot on November 27 last year and died on December 17 at IJN. — Picture via Twitter

SHAH ALAM, Feb 25 — Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim had informed one of the National Heart Institute (IJN) staff that he was beaten up, the coroner’s court heard today.

This was revealed by IJN cardiothoracic senior consultant surgeon, Datuk Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib when he testified as the 14th witness in the inquest into the Adib’s death.

He said one of his team members, known as Ashraf who treated Adib when he was admitted to IJN, told him that he had asked Adib whether he remembered the incident and the latter nodded his head.

“Ashraf also told me on Christmas day (December 25) that Adib also nodded his head when he was asked whether he was beaten.

“He told me this many days after Adib passed away on December 17, last year and I asked him to refer to our lawyers as I did know what to do next,” he said to questions from deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadini Khairuddin, who is the conducting officer in the inquest, on the ninth day of the proceedings.

However, Dr Mohamed Ezani said Adib gave a different answer when the police investigation officer (IO) came to interview him at the hospital.

Fatin Hadni: “Are you aware that an investigation officer had come to interview the patient?”

Dr Mohamed Ezani: “Yes. I was there during the interview.”

Fatin Hadni: “What was the question posted by the IO?”

Dr Mohamed Ezani: “He asked Adib whether he remembered what happened? He answered by shaking his head.

Fatin Hadni: “Did you try to communicate with the patient?”

Dr Mohamed Ezani: “Yes, day five or six. I asked him whether he remembered what happened but he also shook his head. I stopped there and did not ask further.”

He said Adib was not able to speak as he had tubes in his mouth and could only communicate with sign language and in writing.

“Adib’s condition improved for several days as he became more awake and responsive. He even managed to respond when we called his name and could follow simple instructions such as to move his limbs.

“He was able to use a white board and pen to communicate and he also wanted his phone,” he said.

When explaining Adib’s condition, Dr Mohamed Ezani said Adib’s kidneys failed and he needed dialysis till his death.

He said despite showing good recovery, Adib’s condition suddenly deteriorated on December 14 when he failed to maintain his oxygenation and was short of breath.

“On December 15, his condition deteriorated further and we needed to redeploy the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine to stabilise his oxygen level and blood pressure. However, his condition worsened on December 16 despite all the treatment and sadly, he passed away the next day,” he said.

Adib, who was an Emergency Medical Rescue Services personnel from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was critically injured in the temple riot on November 27 last year and died on December 17 at IJN.

The inquest before coroner Rofiah Mohamad continues. — Bernama