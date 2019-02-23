Just tell Stadlen to come here, MACC tells UK law firm

Paul Stadlen has been charged with money laundering in absentia for allegedly ordering RM14.25 million in payments from a Najib-linked law firm linked to several individuals and companies. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) official said the UK law firm representing Paul Stadlen should end its theatrics and simply tell the fugitive to return here and stand trial.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki was responding to Mishcon de Reya LLP managing partner Kevin Gold who said there is no provision under Malaysian law for individuals to be charged in absentia.

“Tell him to come back to Malaysia. There is no need to make noise, just tell him to come and see us,” Azam was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news portal.

Stadlen was a media adviser to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and left the country shortly after the general election.

He has been charged with money laundering in absentia for allegedly ordering RM14.25 million in payments from a Najib-linked law firm linked to several individuals and companies and has an outstanding arrest warrant against him.

Aside from contesting the legality of the charged, the London-based law firm also insisted Stadlen is not in hiding, and that he only found out he was wanted by Malaysian authorities a media notice was issued on November 1, 2018.

Stadlen previously headed the Apco Malaysia public relations firm that had managed Najib's past publicity campaigns that included paid coverage by foreign news outlets.

Apco Malaysia was also behind the abandoned 1Malaysia campaign.