Reports lodged on banners with malicious message against PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Six non-governmental organisations (NGO) have lodged reports on the banners allegedly displaying a message with malicious intent against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at two locations here on Wednesday.

The NGOs are Pertubuhan Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia (MJMM), Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM), Gerak Kerja Gabungan Ayahanda Selangor (GEGAS), Gerakan Reformis Rakyat Malaysia (Reformis), Amanah Rahsia Cekal (ARC) and Dewan Ekonomi dan Sosial Muslim Malaysia (Desmma).

The police reports were made by IRIMM president Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay and MJMM president Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah accompanied by Desmma president Mohd Fazil Abdullaah and representatives of other NGOs at Dang Wangi police headquarters at 2.30pm here today.

Amir Amsaa said the reports were made to enable police carry out investigations and take action against the culprits found hanging the banners.

“The banners with a message calling on the Prime Minister to resign to make way for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the eighth Prime Minister was malicious and was meant to confuse the people,” he told Bernama after lodging the report.

On Wednesday, the media reported banners supporting Anwar were found at the overhead bridge in Bangsar calling on Mahathir to resign and Anwar to become eighth PM of Malaysia to save the country with pictures of Anwar and PKR logo. — Bernama