Kuala Kedah Ferry Terminal congested as two trips cancelled due to low tide

ALOR STAR, Feb 22 — The Kuala Kedah Ferry Terminal was a little crowded with passengers today as many did not know that two morning services to Pulau Langkawi had been cancelled.

A media observation today found that many had to wait for some three hours to go to the island resort, with some tired souls even sleeping on the floor waiting for their ferry to arrive, not knowing that the 8.30am and 9.30am trips had been cancelled due to low tide.

Kuala Kedah Ferry Line Ventures supervisor Ahmad Azizan Aziz said the congestion was due to the 8.30am trip being postponed to 10.30am and the 9.30am trip to 1.30pm, thus causing a backlog.

“Normally, we would have 10 trips daily until 7pm, but because of the low tide, we only had eight trips today. The water level was at 0.2-meter level while the ideal level for the ferries to operate is 1.0m,” he told reporters.

He added the situation was made worse by the fact that Friday and Saturday were weekends in Kedah.