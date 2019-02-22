King concerned over murder of children

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Sultan Ahmad Shah today expressed his concern over the frequency of murder cases involving children. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Feb 22 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Sultan Ahmad Shah today expressed his concern over the frequency of murder cases involving children in the Pekan district of late.

Saying he was saddened by the situation, His Majesty hoped that all parties would monitor not only children, but also adults to avoid such incidents from recurring.

“Maybe pressure or stress cause these incidents to happen, I do not want to elaborate as they are now police cases.

“I hope all of you will cooperate and work together to improve your self-worth... consensus must be encouraged to crack down on such unhealthy acts from happening so that people can live safely and peacefully,” he said at a function with the residents of the Pekan district Sultanate land at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hall here today.

Also present were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and State Secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak.

Earlier, the media had reported on the murder of 11-year-old Cambodian girl Siti Masitah Ibrahim, whose body was found in some undergrowth near Kampung Tanjung Medang Hilir here on February 9.

Her body was found 11 days after she was reported missing by her family, and police have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed Cambodian believed to be responsible for the murder. He was charged in the Rompin Magistrate’s Court today.

Yesterday, five-year-old Muhammad Hafiz Abdullah died at the Padang Rumbia Health Clinic, Pekan. The boy was believed to have been abused by relatives.

A post-mortem found that the boy died due to multiple injuries in the head and a damaged liver. He also had bruises on the chest, cigarette butt marks on the foot, wounded lips, a bruised right eye and wounds on the right eyebrow.

Police arrested the suspects and remanded them until February 27. — Bernama