‘Auto Macai’ gang busted, eight arrested including mastermind

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Police have busted what is known as the ‘Auto Macai’ gang which has been active in stealing vehicles and committing robbery with the arrest of eight individuals, including the mastermind, around the Klang Valley between February 5 and 8.

Gombak district police chief, ACP Samsor Maarof said all the suspects who were locals aged 32 to 46 years, were nabbed in separate raids conducted in Kepong, Seri Kembangan, Setapak and Cheras.

“Police seized seven vans, a Mitsubishi Triton and a Ford Ranger, believed to have been stolen from auto workshops in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, during the raids.

“Also seized were machetes and devices believed to be used in breaking into shops or the auto workshops,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Samsor said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to steal or rent vehicles to commit the crimes before leaving these vehicles behind and then steal other vehicles.

The police initial investigation found that the syndicate had been active since early this year and selling their loot to scrap metal or second-hand goods shops.

Further investigation found that six of fhe suspects had previous criminal and narcotic drug records, but the urine screening conducted found them negative for drugs.

Samsor said with the arrest of the leader and members of the syndicate, police believed they could solve 21 cases of car theft and robbery in the Klang Valley.

All the suspects are being remanded until tomorrow and police will refer the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor for further action . — Bernama