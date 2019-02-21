Ahmad Zahid granted permission to transfer case to High Court

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s case, comprising 47 charges involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi, will be tried in the High Court.

This followed High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan’s decision in allowing an application by Ahmad Zahid, represented by lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, to have them transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

Earlier, Hisyam informed the court that the defence filed the application in accordance with Section 417 (1)(e) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), did not object to it.

On October 19 and December 14 last year, the Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament pleaded not guilty to a total of 46 charges, comprising 11 charges of CBT, eight charges of corruption and 27 charges of money laundering involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

On February 20, Ahmad Zahid, 66, was slapped with another CBT charge, involving RM260,000 belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. He also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged with dishonestly using the funds to make six payments for his personal credit card, pay for the insurance policy and licence of his personal vehicles, send money order to a law firm, pay a consultancy firm and contribute to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) football association.

The offences, under Section 409 of the Penal Code, were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Jalan Bunus branch, No 133, Jalan Bunus, Off Jalan Masjid India here between January 13, 2014 and January 11, 2016 and on December 23, 2016.

On the eight charges of bribery, he was alleged to have accepted bribes from three companies, namely Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services, Data Sonic Group Berhad and Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd as an inducement for him, in his capacity as then Home Minister, to help the companies to obtain MyEG project, supply passport chips and providing one-stop centre service in Pakistan and Nepal.

The charges were made under Section 16(a) (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides and imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine not less than five times the amount of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Ahmad Zahid, is also faced with 27 charges of money-laundering by engaging in direct transactions involving income from illegal activities between 2016 and 2018.

The charges are made under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, for which the penalty upon conviction, provided under Section 4(1) of the same act, is a maximum 15-year jail term and a fine of up to five times of the income from the illegal activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher.