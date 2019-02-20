Report: Prices not going down with SST, deputy finance minister says

Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah was reported saying that Putrajaya was aware that implementing the SST would only rake in RM21 billion annually, not as high when compared to the previous GST. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah has reportedly admitted that the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) has not managed to reduce the prices of goods.

Utusan Malaysia reported Amiruddin telling a ceramah that Putrajaya was aware that implementing it would only rake in RM21 billion annually, not as high when compared to the previous Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“The loss of revenue of RM23 million also did not cause the price of goods to go down,” he was quoted saying, comparing it to the potential RM44 billion it could collect from the GST.

“People are still complaining even though the increase in prices that happened was not too much,” he was quoted in the report.

Amiruddin is said to have mentioned these comments while delivering a group ceramah at the Pakatan Harapan District Polling Centre in Bandar Rinching, Hulu Langat yesterday.

He reportedly said situation was so dire the government was forced to form a special committee comprising of members from the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to tackle rising prices.