Musa’s defence team seeks to transfer corruption case to High Court

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The defence team of former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, who is facing 35 counts of corruption involving US$63.3 million (RM263 million) in connection with timber concession contracts in Sabah, has filed an application to transfer the case to High Court.

Lawyer Francis Ng Aik Guan told the High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that the defence had filed the application today.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran said the prosecution had yet to decide whether to agree or disagree with the application as they would need some time to look into it.

Mohamed Zaini then set March 5 for case management.

On November 5, 2018, Musa was charged at the Sessions Court with 35 counts of soliciting bribes totalling US$63,293,924 (RM263,460,962.313) from eight timber concession company owners.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at eight banks and financial institutions in Hong Kong and Singapore between December 20, 2004, and November 6, 2008.

The charge, under Section 11(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act 1997, carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and fine not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted. — Bernama