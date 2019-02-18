Prasarana beefs up security after brutal assault at MRT station

Rapid KL called on the public to be cautious and watchful over their personal safety, especially in public places and to avoid deserted routes or places. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) recordings inside lifts are now displayed directly to staff on duty as an extra precautionary measure following the recent snatch theft incident at the Taman Mutiara MRT station.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) in a statement today informed that the images were pre-set on the main screen so that any incident could be viewed and known faster.

“We have increased the number of Special Action Taskforce (SAT) members at the hotspot areas.The SAT team is a special unit set up by Prasarana’s security department and staff are dressed in plainclothes when on patrol duty,” the statement said.

Rapid KL is working closely with the police in their investigations into the incident and the CCTV footage was handed over to the police on the morning of the incident, it said.

Meanwhile, Rapid KL called on the public to be cautious and watchful over their personal safety, especially in public places and to avoid deserted routes or places.

“Commuters using Rapid KL services may request to be escorted to the parking lot if the area is deserted,” the statement added.

On Feb 14, a 48-year-old woman was punched and kicked several times when she was robbed in a lift at the Tamana Mutiara MRT in Cheras, at 6.45am.

The victim who suffered bruises and injuries on the face, head, and body was taken to Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HUKM) by Prasarana auxiliary police personnel shortly after the incident. — Bernama