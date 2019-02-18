E-scroll can overcome degree falsifications more effectively, says UTM VC

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The implementation of the University’s Issuance and Verification System (e-Scroll) by the Ministry of Education in November last year is able to deal with fake degree activities more effectively.

UTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Wahid Omar said UTM already had a system for reviewing UTM graduates such as e-Scroll which has been used since long ago to ensure that there were no fake degree using the university’s name.

However, he could not disclose the name of the system to review and certify degrees for safety reasons.

“UTM also has a record of graduates in the UTM Alumni Association, e-Scroll is an improvement to the existing UTM student record system and it also gave confidence to employers and the public who want to conduct checks on UTM graduates,” he said.

He said this when met by Bernama after attending a lecture delivered by Turkish Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Merve Safa Kavakci entitled ‘A Paradigm Shift in Foreign Policy: Humanitarian Approach’ in the Azman Hashim International Business School Global Dialogue Series which took place at UTM here today.

Wahid said this when commenting on the statement by Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik yesterday advising employers and the public to conduct checks through e-Scroll. — Bernama