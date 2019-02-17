PAS says backing for Dr M only on Islamic agenda, not Semenyih by-election

Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar explained that PAS had signed only signed a letter supporting Dr Mahathir in strengthening the Islamic, Malay and the people's agenda as a whole. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― PAS has denied that it signed a letter agreeing not to support Umno in the Semenyih by-election, according to a report by Sinar Harian Online.

This follows after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had revealed that PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had stated, in writing, not to support Umno in the ongoing by-election.

PAS Election Director Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said this is merely a form of psychological warfare from Dr Mahathir to try and influence the by-election.

Ahmad Samsuri further explained that PAS had signed only signed a letter supporting Dr Mahathir in strengthening the Islamic, Malay and the people's agenda as a whole.

“So PAS stands behind the prime minister in that agenda and it has got nothing to do with the Semenyih by-election.

“It is also the same (support) we gave before, in supporting the prime minister's view on not ratifying the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination,'' he said.

Following Dr Mahathir's revelations, Abdul Hadi had clarified that he had met with the prime minister to discuss administrative ties between the federal government and the Terengganu state government.

It was reported that Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Terengganu Mentri Besar and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was also present at the meeting.