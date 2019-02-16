Pekan girl killed by falling bricks after car smashes into wall

KUANTAN, Feb 16 — A six-year-old girl died of severe injuries when a brick wall of her home collapsed on her after it was being hit by a car at Kampung Merchong, Bebar in Pekan near here today.

Pekan district police chief Supt Amran Sidek said Nooreen Qistina Abdullah died while receiving treatment at the Nenasi Health Clinic, Pekan at 12.10pm.

The accident also caused the victim’s younger sister, Nur Jannah, one, who was also at home during the incident to sustain injuries in the head.

“The 10am incident was believed to have occurred when the victim’s house was hit by a Perodua Myvi car, driven by a university student, that skidded when the driver wanted to avoid another vehicle from the opposite direction.

“During the incident, the victim’s father was out at sea and both girls were at home with their mother,” he said in a statement here today.

Amran added that the accident that occurred at KM58, Jalan Pekan/Nenasi/Rompin also caused the 31-year-old driver to sustain injuries, and he was currently being treated at the Pekan Hospital.

He said the investigation was carried out under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama